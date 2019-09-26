A Lawrence man previously charged with raping and drugging a 13-year-old Amesbury girl last May was indicted Thursday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with her death, the Essex district attorney’s office announced.

Carlos Rivera, 47, was also indicted on charges of rape and human trafficking, for allegedly victimizing three adult women and seven girls from late 2013 to May 2019, prosecutors said in a statement.

Rivera will be arraigned Friday in Salem Superior Court, the statement said.