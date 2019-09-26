A Lawrence man previously charged with raping and drugging a 13-year-old Amesbury girl last May was indicted Thursday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with her death, the Essex district attorney’s office announced.
Carlos Rivera, 47, was also indicted on charges of rape and human trafficking, for allegedly victimizing three adult women and seven girls from late 2013 to May 2019, prosecutors said in a statement.
Rivera will be arraigned Friday in Salem Superior Court, the statement said.
Rivera allegedly sexually assaulted and gave cocaine to 13-year-old Chloe Ricard, who died in May after being dropped off unconscious at Lawrence General Hospital, the Globe has reported.
Advertisement
Rivera received 12 new indictments Thursday in addition to seven re-indictments for previous charges. In addition to involuntary manslaughter, Rivera was indicted on four counts of aggravated rape of a child, rape, and six counts of human trafficking, officials said.
Rivera’s re-indicted charges include aggravated rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and person 14 or over, and distribution of Class A and Class B drug to a minor, the statement said.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.