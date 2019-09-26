”Officers observed a motor vehicle with an unreadable rear license plate. Upon further inspection, officers noticed the license plate lights were not functioning properly,” the statement said.

Renaldo Bloodworth of Abington was arrested around 9 p.m. at 895 Morton St., Boston police said in a statement.

A 31-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop in Mattapan Wednesday night after Boston police noticed his car allegedly had an unreadable license plate and they later found he had a loaded gun, cocaine, and cash, police said.

Police conducted a traffic stop and spoke to Bloodworth, the statement said.

“[Officers] observed an apparent object bulging from the operator’s front waist area. Officers inquired as to what was inside of the operator’s waistband to which he replied that it was cash. Officers asked the operator to exit the vehicle,” the statement said.

“Officers located a Glock 21 firearm loaded with eight rounds of live ammunition, inside of the operator’s front waistband, as well as a plastic bag containing approximately 20 grams of crack cocaine and an undisclosed amount of US Currency,” the statement said.

Police discovered Bloodworth did not have a license to carry a gun, the statement said.

Bloodworth was arrested and set to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, trafficking cocaine, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, police said.

