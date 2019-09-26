He’s among the dozens of wealthy parents swept up in the scam who paid admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to get their children falsely classified as athletic recruits at elite schools, or to pad their kids’ SAT scores, according to prosecutors.

Stephen Semprevivo , 53, will learn his fate in US District Court in Boston during an 11 a.m. hearing. He pleaded guilty in May to a sole count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

A California man who paid $400,000 to get his son into Georgetown as a fake tennis recruit in the college admissions cheating scandal faces sentencing Thursday.

The government is seeking a 13-month prison term for Semprevivo, a former Cydcor Inc. executive.

In a recent legal filing, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office wrote that shortly after pleading guilty, Semprevivo had the temerity to sue Georgetown to block the university from expelling his son.

The lawsuit was quickly dropped, and Semprevivo’s son got ejected from campus. The premise of the suit, prosecutors wrote, was ludicrous.

The civil action, prosecutors wrote, “filed in the name of Semprevivo’s son, characterized Semprevivo’s actions in innocent terms” and “blamed Georgetown for failing to catch the lies in his son’s application and sought damages for breach of contract and unjust enrichment.”

Prosecutors said the ill-conceived lawsuit “is nothing short of egregious. It meets the classic definition of chutzpah: like the child who murders his parents and then pleads for mercy because he is an orphan, Semprevivo defrauded Georgetown, and then sought to hold Georgetown accountable (with damages) for not discovering his fraud. Semprevivo wants credit for contrition and acceptance of responsibility, but he exhibits neither.”

In addition to the prison time, prosecutors want Semprevivo to pay roughly $200,000 in fines and restitution and spend a year on supervised release once he’s set free.

In a response filing, lawyers for Semprevivo asked that he be sentenced to a “period of probation with a special condition of community service.”

Semprevivo’s defense team includes David E. Kenner, a powerhouse lawyer who helped rapper Snoop Dogg beat a murder case in 1996, and Steven C. Boozang, a savvy attorney whose client roster has included former New England Mafia boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme.

The defense filing said Semprevivo was manipulated into participating in the scheme by Singer, who’s pleaded guilty to related charges and awaits sentencing.

“Stephen Semprevivo knows he was wrong and suffers from that daily,” his lawyers wrote. “At the same time, it is undisputed that Rick Singer prayed on Stephen, and parents like him, in his 25-million-dollar racketeering bonanza, that to some real extent makes Stephen a victim. This is analogous to a victim in a Hobbs Act Extortion, where an individual pays the official acting under color of his office, motivated by the real fear that failure to do so will cost him the fair opportunity to win a contract or, as here, get admitted to a college.”

Semprevivo’s lawyers added that he’s already suffered immensely even without goinng to jail.

“As a result of this conviction, Semprevivo’s future prospects are dim or at best uncertain,” his attorneys wrote. “He is presently unemployed and for the time being unemployable in his field which requires him to have a reputation for honesty, probity, and trustworthiness which he completely lacks in the perception of his potential client base. To date, as a result of his arrest, his actual losses are in the millions of dollars.”

