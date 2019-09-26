“He [now] has a hard time making friends. He was never like that before,’’ the mother told the Globe. “He went to camp recently ... and could not finish camp. ... It’s difficult to get him into a setting with a lot of kids. He gets very anxious and he starts thinking negative thoughts, like something bad is going to happen.’’

The parents are listed as John and Jane Doe in the lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court Wednesday, an anonymity they have embraced in the hope that their son’s recovery will be accelerated if his victimization does not follow him through his educational years.

The parents of a former Boston Renaissance Charter Public School student who say their son was sexually assaulted by a six-year-old schoolmate are suing the charter school, the Boston Public Schools, bus operator Transdev, and its insurance company for not protecting their son — and for losing the school bus surveillance video.

According to the lawsuit filed by the family’s lawyer, Victoria Santoro Mair, and the Boston firm of Meehan, Boyle, Black and Bogdanow, the boy was a second-grader at the Boston Renaissance school and boarded Bus 533 in Dorchester along with other students heading to the elementary school in Hyde Park during the 2016-2017 school year.

The Globe has e-mailed the defendants in the lawsuit or telephoned them seeking a response. Dom Slowey, a spokesman for Renaissance Charter, wrote in an e-mail that the school acted properly. BPS spokesman Daniel O’Brien wrote in an e-mail that the department would not comment because of the pending lawsuit.

Jane Doe would bring her then 7-year-old son, who had “common developmental delays’’ and an Individualized Education Plan, to the bus stop and noticed that the same bus driver was behind the wheel, and that her son always sat in the first seats, as close to the driver as possible.

According to the lawsuit, even though Doe’s son was next to the driver, who had an array of mirrors and a surveillance camera installed so he could keep watch on the students, a six-year-old boy started committing predatory sexually acts on her son, culminating in an assault on Nov. 3, 2016. The alleged assailant is identified only as “G.E.” in the lawsuit.

Two fellow students witnessed the incident and reported it that day to the Boston Renaissance school, the lawsuit alleges, triggering a report to the Department of Children and Families detailing the assault on Doe’s son. Jane Doe said she was later told by a school social worker that G.E. had assaulted a total of five students over a period of time, including her son.

The filing reported that G.E. kicked Doe’s son in “the private parts to make [him] pull down his pants and underwear, while G.E. also pulled down his pants and underwear.” G.E. also allegedly forced Doe’s son to perform multiple sex acts on him and that G.E. “yelled” at the older boy during the incidents.

G.E. acted “not just within earshot, but immediately behind the driver,’’ according to the lawsuit.

After the boy’s fellow students triggered an investigation, officials provided separate, private transportation for both G.E. and Doe’s son. For nearly three weeks, both boys sat in the same room waiting to be picked up at the school. And the lawsuit alleges that on one occasion in May and June 2017, both boys were in the same room without any adult supervision.

“He was coming home from school very depressed, crying, and I kept asking him what’s wrong what’s wrong,’’ Jane Doe said, and it was only then that she learned that the school had put the two boys together. She pulled her son out of the school in response.

Slowey wrote in an email that the Renaissance Charter school acted properly, paid to have bus monitors ride BPS buses shuttling its students, and provided private transportation for Jane Doe’s son and provided counseling for those impacted at its expense.

“BRCPS immediately notified Boston Public Schools Police division, children’s advocacy organizations and other appropriate authorities and worked with the children and the families to provide counseling and support services,’’ Slowey stated in the email.

Slowey also dismissed the accuracy of Jane Doe’s claim that her son was left alone with his abuser.

“The school never left the boys alone,’’ he wrote. “Ever.”

Jane Doe, who lives apart from John Doe, said she moved out of Boston and enrolled her son in another school system where his father lives and the boy thrived. This September, she returned him to a charter school in the Boston Public School system.

It did not work. “There were some kids from the Renaissance that were going there, and mentally, he was not doing well,’’ Jane Doe said, adding that her son will now return to the school system he attended last year.

According to the lawsuit, attorneys from the Does have been in contact with Transdev and National Interstate Insurance Company over the past two years and were told in March that the video existed and would be provided. This August, however, the lawyers were told that the “Defendants are no longer in possession of such highly relevant audio.”

“There is no question when an event like this happens, the evidence needs to be preserved,” said Mair. “This family deserves answers as to why that didn’t happen.”

The lawsuit alleges the private companies “and/or their co-Defendants negligently, recklessly and/or intentionally lost or destroyed video imagery” from the bus.

The boy’s parents are seeking damages for what happened to their son and the emotional challenges they both have faced in the years since he was a regular student on Bus 533. But, the primary goal is not about themselves, they said.

“I don’t want this to happen to another kid,” Jane Doe said. “They need to be held accountable for what happened.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.