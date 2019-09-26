A person was run over by a tractor Thursday in Topsfield and flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the town’s fire department.

The person was struck around 3:30 p.m. at the Fairview Satellite parking lot near 111 Boston St. as workers prepared for the Topsfield Fair, Topsfield Fire and Rescue said in a press release.

Workers were cutting hay at the time of the incident. They were not employed by the Topsfield Fair, which opens next week, the release said.