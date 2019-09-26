A person was run over by a tractor Thursday in Topsfield and flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the town’s fire department.
The person was struck around 3:30 p.m. at the Fairview Satellite parking lot near 111 Boston St. as workers prepared for the Topsfield Fair, Topsfield Fire and Rescue said in a press release.
Workers were cutting hay at the time of the incident. They were not employed by the Topsfield Fair, which opens next week, the release said.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital and then flown to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston.
Advertisement
The person’s condition was not known early Thursday evening.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.