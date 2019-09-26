A 36-year-old man was struck by a van and critically injured early Thursday near a major intersection in Quincy, police said.

The incident took place shortly before 6 a.m near the intersection of the Southern Artery, which is also Route 3A, and McGrath Highway, police wrote on social media. The site is about two blocks from the city’s police department headquarters.

Police said the pedestrian was a 36-year-old Quincy resident who was conscious after the crash, but sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to a Boston hospital for treatment, police wrote.