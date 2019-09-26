A 36-year-old man was struck by a van and critically injured early Thursday near a major intersection in Quincy, police said.
The incident took place shortly before 6 a.m near the intersection of the Southern Artery, which is also Route 3A, and McGrath Highway, police wrote on social media. The site is about two blocks from the city’s police department headquarters.
Police said the pedestrian was a 36-year-old Quincy resident who was conscious after the crash, but sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to a Boston hospital for treatment, police wrote.
The operator of the van that struck the man remained at the scene, police said.
Police reported that the southbound lanes of the Southern Artery remain closed as of 6:45 a.m. while crash reconstruction investigators scour the scene. One lane northbound on the Southern Artery is open, police wrote.
“Please use caution as officers process scene,’’ police wrote on social media. “Please seek alternate route and expect significant delays in area as Crash Reconstruction Unit processes scene.”
No further information is currently available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.