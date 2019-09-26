The pig, Brady, was seen running down Fearing Hill Road around 7:45 p.m., the department said in a statement.

Wareham police lassoed a 300-pound pig that broke out of a farm Wednesday night and ran down a street, the Wareham Department of Natural Resources said.

Wareham police captured Brady the pig after it broke out Wednesday night.

“Officers from the Wareham Police and the Natural Resource Dept. captured a fleeing fugitive using a rope and some dog treats. A criminal with a nack for canine cuisine? No. A ham on the lam!!” the statement said.

Police eventually captured the runaway pig, the department said.

“[Officers] were able to lasso Brady using a rescue rope bag which they had available in their cruisers,” the statement said.

Advertisement

Officers figured out that the pig lived about a mile away from where it was found, the department said.

“While attempting to figure out a method of getting this 300-pound pot bellied pig to a safe place for the night - the owner was located just before 9:00 p.m.,” the statement said.

The pig was not injured, the department said.

“Brady was NOT pleased to be put in the bed of the pickup truck to be brought home, but he is now safely back in his pen,” the statement said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.