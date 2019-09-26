The division of fisheries and wildlife raises trout in five hatcheries across the state — in Belchertown, Sandwich, Montague, Sunderland, and Palmer. We put trout out in lakes and ponds in the fall, in the springtime we also include streams and rivers. In the fall, we’re putting fish into lakes and ponds for people to fish for, to catch, and if they want, to eat them. This is not an attempt to establish trout to live and reproduce, this is about the recreational aspect. Lots of people like to fish for trout, they’re kind of a glamorous, charismatic species in the fish world and we don’t have lots of big trout in Massachusetts.

What species of trout are being stocked this fall?

We’re going to be putting out several different species. We’re going to be putting out rainbow trout, pretty big ones, 14 inches or larger, and we’ll also be putting out brown trout that are 9 inches or longer.

When will the stocking take place?

We’ll be doing this some time around the last week of September. We don’t really have dates because what we have to do is watch the weather. When we’re transporting these fish, they’re in hatchery trucks and big tanks that have oxygen going through them, but if it’s really hot, that stresses the fish out, reduces the amount of oxygen, so we wait until air and water temperatures are more ideal.

How long has the state been stocking trout?

We are one of the oldest state agencies in Massachusetts — we celebrated our 150th anniversary in 2016. It’s accurate to say MassWildlife has been stocking trout at least since the 1880s.

What’s it like to run a hatchery?

Running a hatchery is a pretty big operation because you have to have clean, well-oxygenated water and since we’re doing trout, it has to be cold, too. There are some pretty strict water-quality standards that have to be adhered to in terms of the inflow as well as the outflow, because it’s not like just having a big bathtub that’s oxygenated. This is flowing water and so there’s a lot involved with keeping everything alive and having power 24/7. If the power goes out, you’ve only got anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes before fish will consume all the oxygen and start to die.

How does the state pay for trout stocking?

Most people don’t realize that our agency is different from most state agencies. We get next to nothing from tax dollars. The main source of our revenue is the fees from hunting and fishing licenses, and also excise taxes on hunting and fishing equipment.

How can the public take advantage of the stocking?

We offer opportunities for people to learn about fishing if they’ve never tried it. We are winding down in fall, but ice fishing clinics will be offered in the winter and a host of opportunities will be available in the spring and summer across the state. Go to www.mass.gov/freshwater-fishing-information to learn about that. You don’t need to have a fishing license to try things out. It’s sort of a try-before-you-buy policy.

Corey Dockser can be reached at corey.dockser@globe.com.