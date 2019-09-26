“The discipline imposed on seven (7) officers consisted of a written letter of reprimand. Twenty (20) officers were suspended without pay for various periods of time,” the city said in a statement. “All received a prohibition on participation in details for various periods and there was a requirement that any compensation received that was not in conformity with the department detail policy be repaid in full on or before October 4, 2019.”

Twenty Medford police officers were suspended without pay for “various periods” of time following a probe into violations of department detail policy at a construction site last year, city officials confirmed Thursday.

Without exception, the release said, “during the period of September 6, 2019 to September 11, 2019 each one of the 26 officers on whom findings were made accepted the specific discipline that had been determined.”

The statement also noted that Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan “is aware of this matter.”

Ryan’s office couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Said Mayor Stephanie M. Burke in the city’s release, “I’m dismayed and disappointed with the actions of some members of the Medford Police Department. However, I remain confident that in concert with the Chief of Police, we handled this matter swiftly, professionally, and with veracity.”

Chief Jack Buckley added, “While I am disappointed in the findings of the investigation, I have faith in the women and men of the Medford Police Department and believe that the discipline imposed is appropriate to correct behavior.”

Buckley said the officers “involved in this matter, are decent women and men who have historically served this City with distinction. They are contrite. There is no question in my mind that each and every officer involved has served this City well and will continue to do so. As the Chief of Police, I am committed to building trust between this department and the community. The investigation should be viewed in that light.”

The city statement did not specify what policies were violated, nor did it disclose the precise time and location of the construction project.

Burke had been informed in June of “the possibility that the departmental detail policy of the Medford Police Department was not being followed at a singular construction project,” the release said.

She consulted with Buckley and City Solicitor Mark Rumley before ordering an independent probe led by retired State Police Captain Paul L’Italien, who now runs L’Italien Investigations, the city said. His review began quickly and concluded by the end of August, according to the statement.

Burke had directed that L’Italien “be given unlimited access to all records, data and personnel of the department,” the statement said. “Her intention was that the course of the investigation be as wide and as deep as the independent investigator alone chose it to be.”

The release added, “According to Mr. L’Italien, he received the full cooperation of the officers and his inquiries were largely answered candidly and without reservation.”

The Massachusetts State Police is in the midst of its own scandal regarding overtime abuse.

Forty-six troopers have been implicated in a payroll fraud scheme that included writing phony tickets and falsifying timesheets to collect overtime pay for hours they never worked. Eight troopers have pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Two others face charges.

In Thursday’s statement, Medford officials said L’Italien was well-equipped to conduct the detail review, noting he “came with the highest recommendation with outstanding background and credentials.

Matt Rocheleau of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.