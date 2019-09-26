An 18-year-old woman died in Freetown Thursday morning after she crashed into a median and was ejected when her car rolled over, Massachusetts State Police said.

The Dartmouth woman crashed her 2003 Ford Escape around 8:10 a.m. on Route 140 northbound near Exit 8, State Police said in a statement.

“For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled into the median and then rolled over and crashed on Route 140 Southbound,” the statement said.