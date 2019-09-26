An 18-year-old woman died in Freetown Thursday morning after she crashed into a median and was ejected when her car rolled over, Massachusetts State Police said.
The Dartmouth woman crashed her 2003 Ford Escape around 8:10 a.m. on Route 140 northbound near Exit 8, State Police said in a statement.
“For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled into the median and then rolled over and crashed on Route 140 Southbound,” the statement said.
The woman’s car eventually stopped in a breakdown lane, State Police said.
“The operator and sole occupant, who was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover, was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene,” the statement said.
State Police will release the woman’s identity after they notify her family, the statement said.
Route 140 southbound was closed near Exit 8 after the crash, State Police said. All lanes were later reopened, State Police said in a tweet at 11:04 a.m
State Police, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and Freetown police, firefighters, and EMS responded to the scene, the statement said.
State Police, the Bristol County district attorney’s office, and the state’s chief medical examiner’s office are investigating the crash, State Police said.
