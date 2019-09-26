A Boston woman was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on a charge of manslaughter for the stabbing death of her husband in Quincy on the Fourth of July, the Norfolk district attorney’s office announced .

Huixian Liu, 47, allegedly stabbed Biqiang He, 55, in the area of 10 South Central Ave. shortly before 7 p.m. on the holiday, prosecutors said in a press release.

He was taken to Quincy Medical Center and then to Boston Medical Center where he underwent surgery. He died three days later, according to the statemen.