A Boston woman was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on a charge of manslaughter for the stabbing death of her husband in Quincy on the Fourth of July, the Norfolk district attorney’s office announced .
Huixian Liu, 47, allegedly stabbed Biqiang He, 55, in the area of 10 South Central Ave. shortly before 7 p.m. on the holiday, prosecutors said in a press release.
He was taken to Quincy Medical Center and then to Boston Medical Center where he underwent surgery. He died three days later, according to the statemen.
Liu pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in July. She has been held without bail since, the release said.
The grand jury indictment now moves her case to the Superior Court. She is expected to be arraigned on Oct. 3.
