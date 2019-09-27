The chaos in Lawrence was heightened Friday by a threat to Lawrence High School that resulted in the school’s early dismissal and cancellation of after-school activities for the entire school system.

“Acting out of an abundance of caution due to a threat on campus this morning, we held an early dismissal at LHS,’’ the school department tweetedaround 11 a.m. Friday. “All students are safe at this time and being transported home by bus. There will be no afterschool sports or activities.

Authorities were “currently investigating a threat made to Lawrence High School,” State Police said in a statement.