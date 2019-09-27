Three months into her tenure, Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius is contending with departures on her leadership team, from personnel to finance.
David Murhpy, whom Cassellius appointed this summer as her chief of staff, announced this week he would be leaving “to pursue a professional opportunity outside of the district,” according to a school spokesman. Murphy worked for the school system for three years, initially as a labor attorney and then a deputy superintendent for administration.
“Superintendent Cassellius is evaluating candidates who would be best suited to serve in the chief of staff role,” Dan O’Brien, school spokesman.
Emily Kalejs Qazilbash, chief human capital officer who oversees hiring, performance managment, and human resources, will exit in October for Brown University. Qazilbash has worked in the system for several years and will be replaced temporarily by Megan Reed, who currently serves as director of leadership development.
And Eleanor Laurans, chief financial officer, recently left to pursue other opportunities. Laurans, who held the job for four years, announced in June her intention to leave, but agreed to stay on until a replacement was found. Her deputy, Nathan Kuder, has stepped in as acting chief financial officer.
When Cassellius announced her 18-person leadership team in June, she kept many top executives from previous administrations in their posts, promoted other administrators already in the system, and tapped only two people from oustide.
