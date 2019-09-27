Three months into her tenure, Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius is contending with departures on her leadership team, from personnel to finance.

David Murhpy, whom Cassellius appointed this summer as her chief of staff, announced this week he would be leaving “to pursue a professional opportunity outside of the district,” according to a school spokesman. Murphy worked for the school system for three years, initially as a labor attorney and then a deputy superintendent for administration.

“Superintendent Cassellius is evaluating candidates who would be best suited to serve in the chief of staff role,” Dan O’Brien, school spokesman.