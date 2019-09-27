The bridge was shut down in both directions shortly before 4:30 p.m. and remained blocked nearly an hour later.

One banner, held by a group of demonstrators in the middle of the street, read, “Declare Climate and Ecological Emergency.” Protesters chanted messages such as, “What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!” At one point a brass band started playing.

Hundreds of demonstrators calling for action to protect the environment caused a Friday rush-hour shutdown of the Congress Street bridge that spans Boston’s Fort Point Channel.

On the bridge’s steel girders high above Congress Street, someone tacked a sign reading, “Tell the truth. Declare climate emergency.” Other signs read, “Head for the hills,” and, “Flood the Seaport.”

D.J. Hatfield, a 50-year-old professor from East Boston, was among those demonstrating on the bridge. Gesturing toward the six-story brick buildings that line Congress Street, he said that unless action is taken, the block could be underwater in the decades to come.

“The climate crisis is the defining issue of this century,” he said. “What we do right now will greatly influence whether our civilization or our species will survive in the next century.”

Dan and Martha Smith, 69-year-old retirees from Lebanon, N.H., attended the demonstration with their daughter and granddaughter. Dan Smith said he wants to see a change in the federal government’s priorities.

Martha Smith, holding a sign that read “1,000,000 more species soon gone forever,” said the US re-joining the Paris climate accord — from which President Trump withdrew the nation in 2017 — “would be a good start.”

“We’re trying to do our little bit,” said Dan Smith.

Liam Kelley, a 20-year-old Winchester resident who works at a supermarket, said, “Hopefully things will become more green.”

“Who are we to ruin it for everyone else?” he asked.

Another demonstrator, Jenny Komatsu, a 49-year-old Jamaica Plain resident who works at an AIDS education and training center, wants to see a host of changes. She wants tougher regulations governing carbon emissions and gas consumption, as well as better rules that encourage more recycling. She talked about a plastic ban and the need to “reign in our consumerism.”

“People need to work together,” she said, “and we need a legal system that promotes these projects.”

