“And that’s when we started to panic and just left the house,” she said in an interview at the temporary shelter set up at the Arlington Middle School by the American Red Cross and city officials. An estimated 400 people were taking shelter there around noon Friday.

Franshelys Rivera, who is 15, said she initially stayed in bed when she heard knocking on the door at 4 a.m. Friday Then she heard police urging people on a loudspeaker to evacuate.

LAWRENCE — Recalling the city’s nightmare experience of a year ago, Lawrence residents moved quickly early Friday when they smelled gas in their homes or heard police on loudspeakers telling them to evacuate.

Rivera fled with her family of eight, including her brothers, cousins, aunt, and stepfather.

“We’ve already gone through this,” she said. “It’s been one year since we’ve been through this and now it’s like, wow, what is Columbia Gas really doing? Are they helping in any way, or are they just making things worse?”

A year ago a series of natural gas-fueled fires and explosions rocked the city, killing one man and forcing many residents out of their homes for months.

Kevin O’Connor, 61, who lives on Atkinson Street, said when he woke up for work Friday morning he heard sirens.

“The police drove through the streets, telling us to get out of our houses,” he said.

He immediately thought of the natural gas disaster that hit Lawrence and two neighboring communities last September.

“It’s a feeling you have, after what happened last year,” said O’Connor, who was standing on a nearby outside street.

He said he woke up his family, and they sought refuge for a couple hours at Dunkin’ Donuts. He said he did not have power at his home, and was still waiting to hear an update from local officials.

Lori Martin, who is 53 and disabled, jumped out of bed when an officer banged on her door and greeted her with a flashlight in her face. She grabbed her pocketbook and a sweater and rushed to a Walgreens parking lot, where she was loaded on a bus and brought to the middle school shelter.

She said she was anxious and panicked and not sure how long she would have to remain there.

“I’m very shaky,” she said on the sidewalk outside. “I’ve got such a headache right now. And it’s just stress.”

“Right now, it’s a stand-and-wait moment,” she added. “We have no idea what’s happening. We have no idea what’s going on back at home.”

Rebecca Talavera, who is 21 and lives on Abbot Street, said her brother, Elijah, whose bedroom is in the front of the house woke up when he heard a commotion through his window. Then he smelled gas. He woke up everyone in the house.

The electricity was already off, and Talavera scrambled in the dark to grab diapers and formula for her baby, Hunter, who is almost four months old, and to help her grandmother, who uses an oxygen machine, get out of the house.

She showed up at the shelter on Friday, holding Hunter in a portable car seat. She was pregnant when the gas explosions hit a year ago. Like other residents, she was angry and frustrated to be faced with another gas crisis.

“I think they should just fix it already,” she said. “It’s ridiculous that they haven’t fixed it yet. It’s a whole year later. We should just be moving on.”

Jessianette Lopez, 25, was awoken at 4 a.m by her boyfriend, who had just left the house to go to his job at a bakery when he ran into police on Atkinson Street telling residents to evacuate. The smell of gas in the air was very strong, she said.

Lopez fled with her 4-year-old daughter, and showed up at the shelter wearing fuzzy rainbow-colored bedroom slippers.

“Obviously, we couldn’t take anything,” she said. “I was really scared and disoriented.”

It was her daughter’s birthday and they were supposed to go to Great Wolf Lodge to celebrate, she said, but those plans were upended, just as they were a year ago when her daughter turned 3, she said.

“Sadly, this happens again,” Lopez said. “The same thing happened last year. We were in shelters jumping around on her birthday. It’s been awful.”

Lois Cosme, who is 39 and disabled, fled through the front door of her house, which has been broken since last year, when crews busted through to check homes during the gas explosions.

Her husband, who is legally blind, had just had a heart attack a week before last year’s gas explosions, and they spent four months living in a La Quinta Inn before being allowed to return home.

On Friday, they were forced from their homes again.

“My blood pressure is high and it hasn’t been high for years,” Cosme said. “I’ve got a migraine from that.”

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., Francisco Santana, 30, was walking down Andover Street pushing a dolly. On the dolly were two large plastic tubs filled with baked goods from his parents’ business, Bizcochos Y Mas at 193 South Broadway.

“It’s perishable merchandise,” said Santana, explaining that he was taking the items to a freezer storage unit. “They don’t want it to go bad.”

“They have a bakery. So you know, cakes, anything with with egg, anything that can spoil easily. I mean, they don’t know when they’re going to get the power back. It’s money that could be lost.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.