Four Wilmington police officers were checked out at the hospital Thursday afternoon after a man they arrested allegedly exposed them to fentanyl, police said.
The officers arrested John Moses, 31, of Reading around 4 p.m. on Jefferson Road and took him for booking at the Wilmington Memorial Public Safety Building at 1 Adelaide St., Wilmington police said in a statement. Moses was arrested for allegedly breaking into a car.
“When they were processing the person, they were doing a search. The officers had gloves on, but they pulled out a plastic bag which was partially opened when they pulled it out. The substance wafted into the air, and at that point they felt it was narcotics in the bag. It went airborne at the point and that’s when they started getting concerned,” said Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond.
The four officers were taken to Winchester Hospital and released around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Desmond said.
“Officers who were directly involved got a bit of a rapid heart rate and started to perspire a little shortly after the exposure, so the sergeant on duty decided it was best to get them checked out,” Desmond said.
Firefighters and the District 6 hazmat team “secured the scene” at the police station and “confirmed that substance tested positive for fentanyl, which they then neutralized,” the statement said.
Fentanyl is illegal in Massachusetts, according to mass.gov. It is a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the US Drug Enforcement Adminstration. Synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, passed prescription opioids as the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths in the United States, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Moses was set to be arraigned in Woburn District Court Friday and charged with possession of a Class A substance and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle in the daytime, police said.
