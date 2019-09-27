Four Wilmington police officers were checked out at the hospital Thursday afternoon after a man they arrested allegedly exposed them to fentanyl, police said.

The officers arrested John Moses, 31, of Reading around 4 p.m. on Jefferson Road and took him for booking at the Wilmington Memorial Public Safety Building at 1 Adelaide St., Wilmington police said in a statement. Moses was arrested for allegedly breaking into a car.

“When they were processing the person, they were doing a search. The officers had gloves on, but they pulled out a plastic bag which was partially opened when they pulled it out. The substance wafted into the air, and at that point they felt it was narcotics in the bag. It went airborne at the point and that’s when they started getting concerned,” said Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond.