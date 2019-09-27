A Lawrence man pleaded not guilty Friday morning to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a 13-year-old Amesbury girl in May, officials said.
Carlos Rivera, 47, was held without bail after his arraignment at Essex Superior Court in Salem, Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office, said in an email. He will next appear in court Oct. 15 for a dangerousness hearing, she said.
Rivera was indicted Thursday on the manslaughter charge and 11 unrelated charges of rape and human trafficking, prosecutors said in a statement.
In May, Rivera allegedly sexually assaulted and gave cocaine to Chloe Ricard, who died after Rivera allegedly dropped her off unconscious at Lawrence General Hospital, the Globe reported.
