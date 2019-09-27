“We are in the process now with Columbia Gas of trying to identify where the leak came from,’’ Moriarity said. “At present we have had no fires, no explosions. We were able to shut it off, isolate it, and ventilate it before anything tragic happened.”

Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said the leak in a high-pressure line was discovered around 3:15 a.m. and that the volume of gas released was in the “explosive range.” Firefighters immediately started evacuations and by 7:15 a.m. an estimated 110 people had taken shelter at the Arlington Middle School, city officials said.

LAWRENCE - A major gas leak forced evacuations of a South Lawrence neighborhood early Friday, the closure of two schools, and is now leading Columbia Gas and city officials to conduct a house-by-house search to make sure gas has not leaked inside.

One person suffered an apparent heart attack during the evacuation and was hospitalized, the chief said.

Officials checked for gas leak on South Broadway in Lawrence. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Both gas and electricity have been shut off in the affected neighborhood and will remain off until the detailed search of the area is completed.

“People should leave the area,’’ said Mayor Daniel Rivera. “The gas is off and the power is off. But we don’t know where it’s [gas] is coming from. We don’t know the cause.”

From left to right: Lizabeth Valez, Kimberly Oliveras, her daughter Kailany Torres, and nephew Luis Flores, 9, waited for a school bus on the edge of the evacuation zone on South Broadway in Lawrence. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Mark Kempic, the president of Columbia Gas, told reporters that his company did not have a crew working in the area. “We were not doing work in that area,” Kempic said.

He said the impacted line is new, having been replaced following the September 2018 natural gas disaster that caused 130 fires and explosions and cost a Lawrence man his life.

“We have isolated the area,’’ Kempic said. “We have eliminated any immediate concerns ... We will be going into every single home to make sure no gas has migrated” into homes and commercial properties.

Kempic said his crews will be in the neighborhood “for as long as it takes” to ensure the leak is repaired.

Rivera said city crews have been actively performing street repairs throughout the city as a result of the 2018 explosion.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

A worker placed cones along South Broadway in Lawrence. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

