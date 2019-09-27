A New York man was charged with armed bank robbery for allegedly stealing more than $13,000 from a Bank of America branch in Revere, United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement.

David J. Hattersly, 45, allegedly approached a teller station at a branch on American Legion Highway on Aug. 19. He allegedly passed the teller a threatening note that demanded cash while pointing what appeared to be a black pistol, according to the statement.

Bank surveillance cameras captured images of, “a 6’ tall, heavily tattooed, white male, wearing a white tank top, and pointing a black semi-automatic handgun,” the statement said.