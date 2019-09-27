fb-pixel

A man in is 30s was fatally injured Friday when he was struck by tractor-trailer on Broadway in Everett, authorities said.

The operator of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene, said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan in a joint statement with Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie.

The incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on Broadway, a major street in the city.

The investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

No further information was immediately available.

