While aboard the Norwegian Cruise Line’s Gem, Panetta was “observed on surveillance video pulling a woman by her hair down the full length of a hallway,” according to the statement.

Adam Damian Panetta, 45, of Farmingville, N.Y., pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in substantial bodily injury, Lelling said in a statement. The ship was off the coast of Massachusetts during the incident on April 25, and Panetta was taken into custody following its arrival in Boston.

A New York man pleaded guilty Friday in Boston federal court to assaulting a woman while the pair was aboard a cruise ship in April, according to US Attorney Andrew Lelling.

The pair was seen outside one of the ship’s cabins, and when Panetta tried to open its door, the woman “stuck Panetta in the face with an open hand,” the statement said.

“Panetta then turned toward the woman and punched her twice in the side of her head with a closed fist,” according to the statement. “The woman fell to the ground and appeared to be unconscious.”

Leaving the woman on the floor in the hallway, Panetta then entered the cabin, according to the statement. When he returned to the woman about a minute later, she was still unresponsive.

“Eventually, the woman began to crawl into the room,” the statement said. “Panetta did not appear to assist her, and as she began to crawl, Panetta kicked her twice in the buttocks. He then followed her into the room.”

When the two left the room, the “woman was holding a white towel over her head, which appeared to be stained with blood,” the statement said.

The woman was treated for her injuries, which included swelling to the head and a laceration requiring five stitches, at the ship’s medical center.

Panetta is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 8, according to the statement. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.



