A 54-year-old man who was run over by a tractor in Topsfield on Thursday was in good spirits as he recovered from his injuries Friday, Topsfield Fire and Rescue Chief Jen Collins-Brown said.

Workers who were cutting hay near 111 Boston St. to prepare for the Topsfield Fair ran over the man at around 3:30 p.m., the Globe reported. He was flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim, but Collins-Brown said in an e-mail that she spoke to the man, who was in “good spirits,” Friday afternoon, and that the hospital is still assessing his injuries.