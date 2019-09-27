In addition to the murder counts, a jury convicted Wes Doughty, 41, of attempted arson, armed carjacking, kidnapping, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, after a five-day trial, according to the Essex district attorney’s office. He is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

A man was found guilty Friday of two counts of first-degree murder for a pair of grisly 2017 slayings in Peabody, prosecutors said.

Doughty, previously a Danvers resident, was found guilty of participating in the killings of Jennifer O’Connor, 40, and her fiance, Mark Greenlaw, 37, who were found dead in a Farm Avenue home in Peabody on Feb. 18, 2017.

Greenlaw died of a gunshot wound to the head, and O’Connor sustained fatal stab wounds to her neck and torso, according to authorities. The district attorney’s office described a crime scene that was so messy investigators needed X-ray equipment to determine the number of bodies in the home.

Doughty is the second man to be convicted in connection with the double murder. In 2017, Michael Hebb pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact of O’Connor’s murder. He also pleaded guilty to attempted arson. Both O’Connor and Greenlaw were killed in a home that Hebb shared with his uncle.

Prosecutors have said that Doughty shot Greenlaw over perceived wrongs that Greenlaw committed against Hebb’s uncle. After that shooting, Hebb went downstairs to find Doughty inflicting unspeakable horror on O’Connor, officials said.

Prosecutors said Hebb watched as Doughty allegedly raped and stabbed O’Connor and slit her throat. Hebb later helped Doughty hide O’Connor’s body in the basement and took steps to light the house on fire, though the men ultimately aborted that plan, according to authorities.

Doughty had been charged with rape, but the Essex district attorney’s office entered a nolle prosequi after Hebb asserted his Fifth Amendment right not to testify, a spokeswoman for the office said Friday.

A nolle prosequi is a legal action taken when prosecutors decide not to pursue a charge or case. The spokeswoman said without Hebb’s testimony, prosecutors did not feel they could meet the burden of proof needed to secure a conviction on the charge.

Prosecutors said Hebb sold crack cocaine out of the home for his uncle and that O’Connor and Greenlaw were planning to move in at the time of the murders. Hebb was given a sentence of up to seven years behind bars in 2017.

Doughty was captured in South Carolina in February 2017, six days after O’Connor and Greenlaw’s bodies were found. An arrest for panhandling at a busy intersection in Boiling Springs, S.C., led local deputies to discover his identity. The arrest came two days after he abducted a 64-year-old grandfather in the man’s Honda Accord outside a Middleton restaurant.

The carjacking occurred while Doughty was wanted in connection with the killings. The carjacking victim said Doughty tied his hands with a seat belt and threatened him with a small knife. Doughty drove to a liquor store in Boston, where the victim escaped, and Doughty allegedly drove off in his car.

Travis Andersen and Laura Crimaldi of Globe staff contributed to this report. Previous Globe coverage was used. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.