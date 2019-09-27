With millions of students skipping school in Boston and around the world to demand action on climate change — and a Swedish teenager rebuking her elders at the United Nations — aging environmental activists look at the events of September and see welcome reinforcements, vindication of their cause, and a lesson in urgency.

It’s a role reversal for the ages: Members of a carbon-oblivious older generation are suddenly being schooled by their grandchildren on the fragility of the planet.

Advertisement

Some who paid little heed to environmental issues in the past see a challenge.

“I’m embarrassed to say I’ve been cheering them on from the sidelines,” said Jeff Temple, 76, a retired executive from Hanover, who said his eight grandchildren have been more concerned about the environment than he has. “Now I have to step up and be counted.”

And many older people, inspired by the student strike, are redoubling efforts to shrink their carbon footprint by recycling, growing their own food, and biking or taking public transportation.

Rick Parker, 63, a manufacturers rep who sells electronic components, has been on a quarter-century quest to “get carbon neutral” at his West Newbury home. He’s installed roof-mounted solar panels, and is working on a geothermal heating system with wells and a heat pump.

“My ultimate goal is to use renewable energy, not fossil fuels, for everything,” he said. “I hope to become carbon neutral in about three years.” A newly elected selectman, he’s also been working on a plan to achieve carbon neutrality for West Newbury town government buildings.

Parker, whose two adult daughters are also environmentalists, sees the new wave of youthful protests as “infectious” and long overdue. “I hope these kids can impact their parents and change their energy habits so our grandchildren have a planet worth living on,” he said.

Advertisement

The Rev. Anne Bancroft, 61, marched through downtown Boston to City Hall Plaza on Sept. 20 to support the Youth Climate Strike with her parishioners at Theodore Parker Unitarian Universalist Church in West Roxbury. She’s also addressed the fate of the earth in recent sermons, quoting the Book of Isaiah: “And a little child will lead them.”

“These are our children,” she said. “We can’t not respond to them.”

As younger climate activists sound the alarm about rising oceans, storms, and droughts, Bancroft said, “There’s regret around the fact that we let it get to this point. If we didn’t notice before, we better notice now. Our young people are telling us: Listen to the scientists.”

The climate strike, part of a larger movement that’s mushrooming globally, was inspired by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg of Sweden, who has often cast the battle for Earth’s future as a generational reckoning. She sailed across the Atlantic on an emissions-free racing yacht to address world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York. When she got there, she was unsparing in her critique of her elders and their “fairy tales of eternal economic growth” in a scolding that quickly went viral.

“I shouldn’t be up here,” Thunberg told the group. “I should be back at school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.”

Advertisement

Even as it galvanized people of all ages worldwide, the teenager’s reprimand sparked a social media backlash from a segment of the older generation that questions global warming and scoffs at young people who take to the streets. President Trump, who once described climate change as a hoax, weighed in with a seemingly mocking tweet directed at Thunberg.

“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” he tweeted. “So nice to see!” (Thunberg appropriated the president’s words for her Twitter bio.)

Some older folks had more nuanced reactions. Temple, the Hanover retiree, said he thinks that economic growth is necessary and that the climate has always been changing. But he also said he respects the passion of younger people, including his children and grandchildren, and believes humans shouldn’t do anything to add to global warming.

Ultimately, he said, he comes down on the side of the environmentalists — and his family. “I feel like this is bringing me closer together with them,” he said.

Young protesters from the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led climate activist group, have sought to embarrass veteran lawmakers in recent months on their environmental inaction, swarming the office of Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, and Senator Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California. The protesters urged support for the Green New Deal, the sweeping climate change legislation championed by 29-year-old Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Advertisement

Some dismissive responses to the Green New Deal, even by older progressives, weren’t lost on young activists. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 79, Democrat of California, called it “the green dream or whatever.” Feinstein, 86, confronted by protesters in San Francisco, told them, “I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I know what I’m doing. You come in here and you say, ‘It has to be my way or the highway.’ I don’t respond to that.”

But the older generation of environmental activists, once engaged in a lonely crusade on what was sometimes seen as a fringe issue, is heartened by the influx of impatient young firebrands.

“They’re smart, committed, good-hearted, and surprisingly joyful amidst the difficulty of the work,” environmentalist and author Bill McKibben, 58, who teaches at Middlebury College in Vermont, wrote in an e-mail. But he said the rise of young activists doesn’t excuse adults from their own responsibility to act. “There’s something slightly horrible about putting the biggest problem the world faces on the shoulders of high school juniors.”

Rucinski said his generation of activists played an “inside game,” achieving real but often slow progress by meeting and working with lawmakers and regulators.

“The climate movement has been persistently polite, and as a result it’s been seen as toothless,” he said. “There’s been no penalty for politicians who don’t deal with the climate. Now they know they’re going to pay a price at the polls from these young activists.”

Advertisement

But some of those young activists also recognize that they have to work across generations to develop the policies and green technologies that can protect Earth.

“It’s going to take all of us to solve the problem,” said 30-year-old Ben Hellerstein, director of Environment Massachusetts, part of a new corps of green advocates organizing millennials to fight climate change. “We need the passion and urgency these younger people bring to the table. And we need the wisdom and experience of the older activists.”

Hellerstein said he recently visited friends in Vermont who have a baby daughter.

“I held this baby, and I thought this child could be alive in the year 2100,” he said. “This issue is personal to us. This isn’t some distant threat in the future. It’s going to happen in our lifetime.”

Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeRobW.