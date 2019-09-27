The longtime president of MCPHS University in Boston announced Friday that he will retire in mid-January.
Charles F. Monahan Jr., who has been president since 1997 and led the university’s massive expansion, will step down on Jan. 15, according to a statement from the university.
MCPHS University was previously called the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. When Monahan started, it was a 1,000-student school that mostly offered pharmacy training. Now MCPHS has 7,200 students, spread across campuses in Boston; Worcester; and Manchester, N.H., with dozens of degree and certificate programs.
Richard E. Griffin, the chairman of the university’s board of trustees, credited Monahan with leading the transformation of the school and for his family for their, “countless contributions and years of service.”
But the rapid expansion of MCPHS has come at a cost. In recent years, students and regulators have raised concerns about overcrowding in the library and academic buildings and too few professors.
Richard J. Lessard, the university’s current executive and chief operating officer, will serve as interim leader while the board conducts a search for a new president, according to a statement from MCPHS.
