The longtime president of MCPHS University in Boston announced Friday that he will retire in mid-January.

Charles F. Monahan Jr., who has been president since 1997 and led the university’s massive expansion, will step down on Jan. 15, according to a statement from the university.

MCPHS University was previously called the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. When Monahan started, it was a 1,000-student school that mostly offered pharmacy training. Now MCPHS has 7,200 students, spread across campuses in Boston; Worcester; and Manchester, N.H., with dozens of degree and certificate programs.