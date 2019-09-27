Prosecutors have released the identity of the woman who died in a one-car rollover crash on Route 140 in Freetown Thursday morning as Savannah Gonsalves, 18, of North Dartmouth.

Gonsalves was driving a 2003 Ford Escape at about 8:10 a.m. Thursday on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 8 when she lost control of her vehicle and drove into the median. Her car rolled over, and she was ejected from the vehicle, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said in a statement Friday.

Her car came to rest in the breakdown lane of the southbound side of the highway. Gonsalves was pronounced dead by first responders, prosecutors said.