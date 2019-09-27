As part of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s’ efforts to refocus her office more on serious, violent crimes and less on low-level offenses, her office will conduct a review of unsolved homicide cases, she announced Friday.

Project for Unsolved Suffolk Homicides, or PUSH, will work in two steps. First, non-legal staff will summarize the cases and determine next steps in the investigation. Then, the PUSH Assessment Committee will look through the reviews and either advise the Boston Police Department Homicide Unit or assign a member of the office’s legal staff to the case, Rollins’s office said in a statement.

“PUSH is ambitious, but the people of Suffolk County deserve to hear us say we remember your loved one,” Rollins said in the statement. “They are not just a case file. We will work to get you answers. I know those answers may not come easy. If we want to succeed, we are going to need everyone in the office to commit to the project.”