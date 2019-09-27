On Oct. 19, 2018, Le was involved in a car crash in Walpole, N.H., and carjacked another vehicle, authorities said. He fled into Vermont and down Interstate 91 in Massachusetts, where police chased him into New Salem, investigators said.

Nghia Le, 19, of Manchester, N.H., pleaded guilty to a litany of assault charges in connection with the brutal attack that left the trooper with injuries he is still recovering from, according to officials.

A New Hampshire teenager was sentenced Friday to 10 to 12 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to stabbing a Massachusetts state trooper multiple times following a wild high-speed chase that ended in New Salem last year, prosecutors said.

Le hit speeds of 110 miles per hour on Route 2 as Erving Police Officer James Loynd tried to pull him over, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office. Le, according to investigators, sideswiped another vehicle while trying to flee.

Le crashed the car at the intersection of Route 202 and Fay Road in New Salem, a small town in Franklin County that borders the Quabbin Reservoir, about 40 miles northwest of Worcester.

Le then stabbed Massachusetts State Police Trooper Mark Whitcomb repeatedly “in the face, chest, and arm,” according to the district attorney’s office. Le also tried to steal Whitcomb’s cruiser, prosecutors said, and was only subdued when Loynd shot him several times.

Colonel Kerry A. Gilpin, who heads the State Police, said in a Friday statement Whitcomb and Loynd “acted heroically that day to resolve the serious threat to public safety that this defendant posed.”

Almost a year after the vicious attack, Whitcomb continues his rehabilitation and recovery from the injuries he suffered that day, according to Gilpin. If not for “the incredible work of emergency medical personnel, this incident might have had a very different, and much worse, outcome.”

The incident offers a reminder “that for state troopers and police officers there is no such thing as a routine day,” she said.

Le pleaded guilty Friday to armed assault with intent to murder, armed assault with intent to rob, mayhem, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a public employee causing serious injury, armed carjacking, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors had asked for a prison stint of 19 to 23 years, while Le’s attorney had argued for five to seven and a half years behind bars, according to the district attorney’s office.

Le is being credited with 340 days for time already served, according to authorities.

“No sentence could ever repair the damage the defendant inflicted through this vicious attack,” First Assistant District Attorney Steven E. Gagne, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.