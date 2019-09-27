Police responded to Fayette Street around 8:13 p.m. for a report of a robbery, in which the three teenagers allegedly “demanded the victim’s wallet while he was walking home,” the statement said.

Cambridge police said they have arrested a 16-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys for the robberies, which occured within minutes of each other, according to the statement.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with two separate street robberies in Cambridge on Thursday night, police said in a statement.

Shortly afterward, officers responded to the second robbery, which occured in the area of Inman and Harvard streets, police said. The trio allegedly demanded money from the victim during this incident as well.

“Two suspects who fit the description provided by the victims were stopped by Officers and positively identified by the victims in both incidents,” according to the statement.

Evidence from the alleged robberies was located in the home of the third suspect, when officers exercised a search warrant related to an earlier armed robbery on Sept. 14 , police said.

The third suspect is also being summonsed for the September robbery, according to the statement.

Cambridge police encourage anyone with information about these incidents to call them at 617-349-3300.

