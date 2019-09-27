She fled El Salvador in 2017 two weeks after burying her son, whose death at the hands of Salvadoran police with ties to a notorious gang was the culmination of a relentless wave of violence against her and her family. When she was 8, she saw her father hacked to death with machetes. When she was a teenager, she and her sister were shot when they resisted the sexual advances of a Salvadoran officer. That same sister would be raped and murdered in her home in 2003.

Glenda Bautista showed up at immigration court Wednesday wearing the gray Nike sneakers her son David wore the day he was murdered.

Now 40 and working in a Chelsea produce factory, Bautista was finally able to make her case for asylum after her initial hearing in January was postponed because of the government shutdown.

Her lawyers were nervous that she faced an uphill battle. When she first arrived in the United States, she appeared to be a strong candidate for asylum as a victim of violence, but the Trump administration had since made it much harder.

It ruled in 2018 that gang violence or domestic violence alone could not be cited as a reason for asylum. Now, she was requesting asylum based on another condition: being a member of a persecuted social group, in her case, her family. But in July Attorney General William Barr ruled that “genetic ties” alone no longer qualified an immigrant as part of a social group.

Both decisions, Bautista’s lawyer, Daniel Welch, said, were “devastating” to her case.

Almost as worrying, she was going before Boston Immigration Court Judge Gwendylan Tregerman, who Welch said is known for refusing to grant asylum in cases where other judges would.

“This firm has 8,000 clients and I have yet to hear one . . . that has won an asylum case in front of Judge Tregerman,” said Welch, who works at MacMurray and Associates.

While Bautista was still hopeful, she also seemed resigned to the possibility she would be deported.

“Whatever God decides is what has to happen,” she said in an interview a week before her hearing.

On Wednesday, she laced up David’s sneakers, her feet fitting perfectly into her son’s shoes. She had washed the blood off them and kept them as a memento. Now, they would be serving as a talisman.

David was barely 18 when he was dragged out of their home by Salvadoran police officers who wanted him to join the 18th Street gang. Bautista watched in horror as the men, their faces covered in black masks, brought their machetes down on her boy.

“Mama, why are they doing this to me?” he cried out.

She lunged for her son but an officer struck her in the temple with the butt of a rifle and she fell unconscious. When she woke up, her son and the officers were gone. His body was found in a cow pasture later that day, naked but for his sneakers. He was covered with machete wounds and had been shot in the head.

On April 17, 2017, two weeks after David’s death, Bautista left El Salvador with her 12-year-old nephew, Luis Bautista, who was also being recruited into the gang.

She wanted to save him in a way she was unable to save her son.

“I feel impotent,” Bautista said. “Like I didn’t do enough, like I didn’t fight harder to defend him. . . . I feel like my life is a nightmare I can’t wake up from.”

Requests for asylum from people fleeing El Salvador have risen sharply since 2016, and the country is in the grip of gang violence that authorities have not brought under control.

Asylum requests from the Central American nation, never more than 2,000 between 2001 and 2015, have so far this year ballooned to 11,960, according to the Syracuse University Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. Of the recent requests, 80 percent have been denied.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bautista walked to the JFK Federal Building with Luis, now 15 and a freshman in high school, and accompanied by Welch and about a dozen other paralegals and lawyers.

On the stand in court, Bautista’s voice broke as she described the violence she had witnessed. She wept as she recounted details of David’s death. She talked about her sister being groped by the officer, who then opened fire on the girls, hitting them both.

Tregerman looked on, showing no emotion.

Then, she asked a question that Bautista’s lawyers later said they were not expecting.

“So all this trouble started with your sister when a man tried to grope her?” Tregerman said. “Would that have happened if she was a man?”

“You mean, if my sister had been a man, would that have happened?” Bautista said through an interpreter.

“Yes, do you think gender played a role?” Tregerman said.

Bautista said yes.

Immigration judges work for the Department of Justice, which means they must follow Barr’s decision, said Matt Cameron, an immigration attorney in Boston who is not involved in Bautista’s case. But, he added, an immigration judge does have discretion.

“If you can show that what you suffered was bad enough in the past and . . . caused severe PTSD, the judge can give asylum based on humanitarian reasons,” Cameron said.

Two hours into the hearing, Welch, Bautista’s lawyer, realized Tregerman was hinting she was willing to grant asylum based on the legal theory that Bautista was persecuted because of her gender. That simple fact invoked such a broad category for asylum that Welch had not considered it as a viable argument.

But during his final statement, he added persecution based on gender as a reason to grant Bautista asylum.

As she made her ruling, Tregerman turned to Bautista.

“I do find that you’ve been persecuted in the past, and that the reason you’ve been persecuted in the past is at least on account of your being a woman from El Salvador,” Tregerman said. “I would also find . . . due to the severity of the harm that you’ve suffered on account of your gender, that you’re entitled to humanitarian asylum as well.”

Bautista first looked at the court interpreter, unsure she heard correctly. Then she looked at her attorneys. And then she began to cry.

“Thank you,” she told Tregerman. “And God bless you always.”

Tregerman gave her a small smile and nodded.

Bautista turned to hug Welch, her nephew, and the lawyers and paralegals who had come to watch the proceedings.

Asylum status means Bautista will be able to apply for a green card in one year. After that, she will be able to petition for asylum for her mother and daughter, who are still in El Salvador, and she will be eligible for citizenship in five years.

Bautista said that when Tregerman ruled in her favor, she thought she was in was a dream.

“I didn’t think it was true,” Bautista said. “But when I looked in her eyes, I knew it was true. . . . This is a miracle.”

Maria Cramer can be reached at mcramer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @globemcramer.