But that process has dragged for years, including through protracted talks between the MBTA and its largest union , and pushback from the Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589, which said the private fund was not in crisis as T officials insisted.

The T’s privately run pension system has been dogged by flagging returns and pressure from Governor Charlie Baker to transfer management of its investments to the state’s Pension Reserves Investment Management board, and its $75 billion trust, since lawmakers approved such a move in 2017.

Years after legislation made it possible, the MBTA’s troubled pension system is giving the state retirement fund $20 million of investments to manage, offering a small — and, officials stressed, an initial — slice from the $1.45 billion fund.

It wasn’t until June that the union voted to amend its trust agreement to add PRIM as one of multiple managers, and the MBTA’s oversight board followed with its own vote days later. Then, in July, the pension fund’s separate six-member board approved PRIM to handle investments.

But how much the fund would ultimately allow the state to manage was unclear — until Sept. 20, when following a presentation by PRIM officials, the board authorized an “initial” investment of $20 million in hedge fund assets.

A T spokesman called it a “positive first step” and a spokeswoman for Baker, whose administration has three appointees on the fund board, said he’d continue to push to put more assets under PRIM’s management.

“This is just the first investment,” said Steve Crawford, a fund spokesman. “We’ll be monitoring the performance, and will be looking at other asset classes going forward.”

Still, critics questioned what impact it could have, given the fund’s long-term struggles.

“I’d call it a first crawl, not a step,” said Mark T. Williams, a Boston University professor who has closely tracked the fund. “It’s just a continuation of the failure to move the MBTA pension fund where it needs to go.”

