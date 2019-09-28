Authorities are investigating after a student was allegedly assaulted at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington Friday , officials said.
Campus safety officials received a call about the assault in a wooded area of the campus sometime after 2 p.m. on Friday, Great Barrington police and the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a joint press release Saturday.
The student was taken by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center, was treated for minor injuries and later released, officials said.
The incident is being investigated by forensic scientists assigned to the State Police Crime Lab, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, Great Barrington police, Simon’s Rock Campus safety, the Berkshire State Police Dectective Unit, and the Berkshire district attorney’s office, the statement said.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.