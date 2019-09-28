Authorities are investigating after a student was allegedly assaulted at Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington Friday , officials said.

Campus safety officials received a call about the assault in a wooded area of the campus sometime after 2 p.m. on Friday, Great Barrington police and the Berkshire district attorney’s office said in a joint press release Saturday.

The student was taken by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center, was treated for minor injuries and later released, officials said.