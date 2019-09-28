Boston police were on the scene of an active investigation on Wyman Street in Jamaica Plain late Saturday night, the department said on Twitter.
The nature of the incident was not disclosed. In an alert, motorists and pedestrians were told to avoid the area of 21 Wyman St., according to the tweet.
A section of Centre Street, from Walden to Forbes streets, were blocked off.
A police van and four cruisers with flashing blue lights were visible.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Max Reyes can be reached at max.reyes@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @MaxJReyes.