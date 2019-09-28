A brush fire broke out in a swampy, two-acre area in North Andover Saturday morning, and firefighters contained its perimeter within a couple hours, officials said.

The North Andover Fire Department received a report of the fire at around 7 a.m.. The perimeter of the significant brush fire was contained at around 9 a.m with the help of State Forest Warden, Lieutenant John Weir said.

There were no injuries or damages to nearby property, Weir said.