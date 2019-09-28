A brush fire broke out in a swampy, two-acre area in North Andover Saturday morning, and firefighters contained its perimeter within a couple hours, officials said.
The North Andover Fire Department received a report of the fire at around 7 a.m.. The perimeter of the significant brush fire was contained at around 9 a.m with the help of State Forest Warden, Lieutenant John Weir said.
There were no injuries or damages to nearby property, Weir said.
The fire was located about 1,000 feet from Scott Circle.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
