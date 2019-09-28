Lenny Clarke, Don Gavin, and a host of other professional comedians are donating their services for the 12th annual Autism Speaks Comedy Night at Prince Restaurant on Route 1. The event starts at 6 p.m.

A night of comedy is planned Thursday in Saugus to help raise money for schools and education programs for autistic children and adults serving Greater Boston.

The parents of Martha Halloran (above) are behind a fund-raiser to support autism-related causes. It will be held Oct. 3 at the Prince Restaurant in Saugus.

“Comedians are the most generous people you ever want to meet,” said Paul Halloran of Lynn, the event organizer.

Other comedians performing include Tony V, Dave Russo, Jimmy Dunn, Frank Santorelli, and Johnny Pizzi, according to Halloran.

Halloran and his wife, Julie, have a daughter, Martha, who was diagnosed with autism when she was 2. The couple originally started the fund-raiser to benefit Autism Speaks, a national advocacy organization.

About eight years ago, they expanded the event to include Nashoba Learning Group in Bedford, where their daughter goes to school. Each year, the comedy night raises about $8,000 to $10,000, Halloran said.

“We’re not raising millions of dollars, but it’s our little way of helping out,” he said.

Tickets cost $50 and include an Italian buffet. There will be a silent auction and raffle prizes, too. More than 100 tickets have already been sold and there are still tickets for sale, he said.

Teachers from Nashoba Learning Group have been invited to attend as special guests.

“To be in that line of work, obviously, we have a great appreciation for the work they do,” Halloran said.

To buy tickets or donate auction or raffle prizes, contact Halloran at pkhcomm@verizon.net.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.