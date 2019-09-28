The officer applied a tourniquet to the backside of the victim’s leg to control the bleeding and freed the victim from the vehicle, the statement said.

An officer was called to the scene of the store on Route 1 after a Lyft driver spotted the victim in the parking lot suffering from a stab wound to the leg, police said in a statement.

Walpole police on Saturday searched for the suspect in an armed robbery at a Town Fair Tire after a store employee was stabbed, robbed and handcuffed to the steering wheel of a vehicle, authorities said.

Police were told that the store employee was walking to a car parked on the side of the building when a masked suspect came from behind the building with a knife and attacked , the statement said.

The suspect then handcuffed the victim to the steering wheel and stole several items from them, the statement said.

The suspect fled on foot toward Union Street but could not be located by Walpole police, the State Police K9 and Air-wing unit or by Norwood or Sharon police, the statement said.

Police said there was no further threat to the East Walpole neighborhood as of Saturday night.

The suspect may have fled the area in a motor vehicle, the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Walpole police at 508-668-1095.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.