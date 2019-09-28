The contractor was checking water valves as part of prep work for a road-paving project, according to a statement from the city, Columbia Gas, and state regulators.

A spokesman for Columbia Gas said Saturday that crews are working to restore gas service to 140 to 150 homes and businesses located near the spot in South Lawrence where a city contractor checking water valves inadvertently closed a gas valve and punctured an active gas main.

Three dozen Lawrence families who were forced from their homes Friday after a major gas leak was detected in a neighborhood hard hit by gas fires and explosions in September 2018 awoke Saturday in hotel rooms provided by the gas company that installed the pipeline.

The gas valve that was inadvertently closed should have been disabled during reconstruction work last year and didn’t comply with state standards, the statement said. After finding that gas valve, Columbia Gas identified 45 other gas valves that must be inspected to determine whether they comply with state standards, the statement said. Those inspections were expected to be completed by Saturday, according to the statement.

Occupants of 27 buildings on South Broadway will likely wait the longest to get their gas service restored, said Scott Ferson, the Columbia Gas spokesman. Those buildings won’t get their service back, he said, until the gas pipeline and road above it are repaired.

A news conference with Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera, Columbia Gas, state officials, and Woodard & Curran, an environmental and engineering company in Portland, Maine, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. A spokeswoman for Rivera said Saturday morning she couldn’t comment prior to the briefing.

The state Department of Public Utilities has instructed all communities in the Merrimack Valley to suspend construction and maintenance projects located near the 45 gas valves until they have been deemed safe.

The mass evacuation on Friday came barely one year after a natural gas catastrophe on Sept. 13, 2018, caused more than 100 fires and explosions, killed one man, and displaced hundreds of residents, and just three days after the National Transportation Safety Board placed the blame for the disaster on local utility Columbia Gas.

Earlier this week, the NTSB issued its findings on the September 2018 disaster and faulted Columbia Gas for “weak engineering management.” The NTSB cited omissions on construction work that led to the supply system in parts of Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover being overwhelmed by natural gas, setting off fires and explosions that killed 18-year-old Leonel Rondon and damaged more than 130 buildings.

Columbia Gas’s parent company, NiSource, has agreed to pay $143 million to settle class-action litigation and has spent millions of dollars more installing new gas lines, repairing roads, and installing new appliances and heating systems in the three communities since 2018.

On Friday, most residents were allowed to return home by 3 p.m.

Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.