Bacow suggested that just as the 13th Amendment banned the ownership of African-Americans, Harvard’s individual schools could no longer own their specific wealthy graduates, according to those who attended the meeting at the Sanders Theater on campus.

Bacow was speaking Tuesday to hundreds of Harvard’s alumni relations and fundraising staff, some of whom found the remarks inappropriate.

Harvard president Larry Bacow in a meeting earlier this week used the 13th Amendment, which freed American slaves from bondage, to describe the university’s fundraising efforts and its relationship with wealthy donors.

Bacow’s comparison of prospective donors to slaves and the university’s schools to slaveholders struck some at the meeting as “tone deaf.”

“This was not an appropriate comparison,” said one staff member who attend the meeting but declined to provide her name over concerns for her job.

On Saturday morning Bacow said in an email message to the university’s alumni relations and development staff that he understood some attendees may have felt “unsettled” by the comments.

“I regret that these comments caused offense,” Bacow said in the email. “That certainly was not my intent.”

Bacow explained that that the university’s fundraising officials should help donors who may be interested in giving to schools where they had no prior affiliation.

Harvard’s individual schools have their own fundraising and alumni relations staff and have traditionally held onto their own donors. But that can lead to disparities in funding among the schools. At Harvard Business School alumni include Wall Street titans and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs with deep pockets. Conversely, many of the Graduate School of Education’s alumni go into teaching and may not have the resources to give millions of dollars to their school.

Some at the meeting said they understood that Bacow in his comments about the 13th Amendment was making an inside quip about the territorial nature of fundraising among Harvard’s schools.

Still, Bacow in his email acknowledged that he disappointed some staff by his comments.

“People, appropriately, have high expectations for their leaders and their choice of language,” Bacow said “In fact, you have high expectations for me as your president. I promise to learn from this experience.”

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.