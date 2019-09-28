One person was sent to the hospital Saturday after a boating accident on the Cape, authorities said.
The accident occurred when a boat struck the jetty in Sesuit Harbor, said senior firefighter Jeff Larkowski of the Dennis Fire Department.
Four people were on the boat at the time but only one needed medical attention, according to Larkowski.
The Dennis Harbormaster was called to the scene Saturday night to further investigate, Larkowski said.
No further information was immediately available.
