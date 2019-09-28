The pilot was its only occupant, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Sanford fire officials responded to Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport at about 10:24 a.m. after receiving a report that a helicopter had crashed, the Sanford fire department said in a statement.

A helicopter crashed at a regional airport in Sanford, Maine, Saturday morning, leaving its pilot with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

“An Robinson R44 helicopter crashed in the grass adjacent to Runway 14,” the FAA said in a statement.

Lifeflight of Maine responded first and began taking care of the pilot, the fire department said. The pilot was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland by ambulance.

The FAA is investigating and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the crash, according to the FAA.

No further information was immediately available.

