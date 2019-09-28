The Ames Hotel is no longer a hotel. The Ames was shuttered last week with the closing of its sale to Suffolk University. The school plans to convert the 114-room property into student housing, which it aims to open in the fall of 2020, pending city approvals. Suffolk said it paid $63.5 million to buy the building. That’s more than the $53 million its previous owner — the Texas investment firm Invesco — paid in 2015, but far less than it would probably cost Suffolk to build a comparably sized dorm in the vicinity of its Beacon Hill campus. The school intends to file formal plans Thursday with the Boston Planning & Development Agency to convert the building into a dorm of between 266 and 280 beds. The Walsh administration has been pushing colleges and universities to add housing, in part to reduce the number of students living in apartments in the city. But some schools have balked at building dorms, given the high cost of construction and forecasts of declining student enrollments. That’s prompting more of them to look at alternatives. — TIM LOGAN

BIOTECH

Long commutes top the list of complaints from workers

Massachusetts’ thriving biotech industry may be the envy of much of the world, but its employees are fed up with their commutes. That’s the gist of a survey of 2,133 life sciences employees that found 60 percent would change jobs for a better commute, even though most of their employers pick up some or all of their transportation costs. Nearly a quarter of the participants in the online poll by the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, a trade group, said they have considered moving to another state because of their commutes. And many of those journeys to work are long. The largest segment of respondents — almost 27 percent — said it typically takes 61 to 90 minutes to get to and from work, door to door. Nearly 12 percent said it takes more than 90 minutes each way. To an extent, the frustration is all too predictable. Two-thirds of the respondents in the survey, released Wednesday, work in Cambridge, and most of those work in Kendall Square — ground zero for the state’s biotech industry. The June 11 derailment in Dorchester on the MBTA’s Red Line wreaked havoc on commuters going to Cambridge, and the survey was conducted July 9-21. With that mishap fresh in their minds, 70 percent of the survey participants who use public transportation said their commutes were worse than a year earlier. Ninety percent reported becoming “stressed, angry, or frustrated” in the prior month because of delays on mass transit, and nearly 79 percent reported being late for work. — JONATHAN SALTZMAN

DIGITAL

Acquia to be acquired by Vista Equity Partners

Acquia, the Boston company that makes open-source tools for creating websites, apps, and other digital products, said Tuesday that it has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners. The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal, but Bloomberg reported that it valued Acquia at close to $1 billion. The deal is the latest in which a large venture-funded company has sold a controlling stake to an investment firm rather than immediately opting for an initial public offering — historically a more traditional “exit” for tech startups. Acquia will continue to operate independently, and executives said they don’t expect any job cuts to come along with the deal. The company employs 1,000 people — about half of them in Boston. — ANDY ROSEN

TECHNOLOGY

Boston Dynamics to market four-legged robot

After a quarter-century of fiddling in the lab, Boston Dynamics is finally going to find out if there is a market for its quirky but highly sophisticated creature-like robots. The Waltham robot maker is taking orders for Spot, a four-legged robot that can go places where other robots — and even some people — fear to tread, such as a landscape covered in rubble. The company is targeting early adopters in the construction industry, as well as oil and gas producers and public safety agencies, where the robot’s sensors and cameras can be used as job-site monitors or enter locations that are unsafe for humans. Spot is the first robot the company has brought to market in its 27-year history, but instead of being for sale, the machines will be leased. Boston Dynamics has yet to reveal a price, but Michael Perry, vice president of business development, said in an e-mail that “the total cost of the early adopter program lease will be less than the price of a car — but how nice a car will depend on the number of Spots leased and how long the customer will be leasing the robot.” — HIAWATHA BRAY

HEALTH CARE

Judge orders MGH to release report on surgeons overseeing multiple operations

A judge has ordered Massachusetts General Hospital to release a secret 2011 report written by a lawyer whom the hospital hired to investigate its practice of letting some surgeons oversee more than one operation at a time. Suffolk Superior Court Judge Rosemary Connolly said that — pending a possible appeal — the hospital must share an unredacted copy of the report with an orthopedic surgeon fired by Mass. General in 2015 after he complained about concurrent surgeries. The practice was the focus of a Globe Spotlight Team series. Connolly stayed her ruling in Dr. Dennis Burke’s wrongful-termination suit against Mass. General, to let the hospital request a state Appeals Court hearing. It’s uncertain whether the Appeals Court will weigh in on the matter. Burke, who now practices at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton, worked for Mass. General for 35 years until he was dismissed in August 2015. The hospital said he was fired for improperly releasing patient records, with names redacted, to the Globe. Burke contends he was sacked because he blew the whistle on what he considered a serious patient-safety issue. In 2011, the hospital hired a former US attorney, Donald Stern, to investigate Burke’s complaints to Mass. General officials about concurrent surgeries, also known as double-booking. The hospital never made the report public, but Dr. Peter Slavin, the hospital’s president, told the Globe in 2015 that Stern “found no basis to support Dr. Burke’s concerns.” — JONATHAN SALTZMAN

OFFICE SPACE

TJX expanding in Framingham

TJX Cos. is doubling down in Framingham. The retailer — which operates the Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods chains — closed last week on the $120 million purchase of an office building near its Framingham headquarters. It’s a sign that the company plans to keep growing in the region, even as many other major companies shift their offices closer to downtown Boston. TJX bought the 550 Cochituate Road site from health software firm Medical Information Technology, Inc., or Meditech, according to deeds filed in Middlesex County. The 450,000-square- foot building is a stone’s throw from TJX’s larger corporate headquarters, at 770 Cochituate along the Massachusetts Turnpike, which the company is currently renovating. It also has a campus in Marlborough, and roughly 17,000 corporate, retail, and warehouse employees in Massachusetts. The sale was first reported by commercial real estate publication Bisnow. — TIM LOGAN