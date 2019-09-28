Two 18-year-old men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the scooter they were both riding on crashed into a car in Allston early Saturday morning, Boston police said.

A nearby Boston police officer heard the crash at the intersection of Brighton and Harvard avenues and responded at 3:23 a.m., said Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman.

One of the teens was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Moccia said.