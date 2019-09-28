Two 18-year-old men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the scooter they were both riding on crashed into a car in Allston early Saturday morning, Boston police said.
A nearby Boston police officer heard the crash at the intersection of Brighton and Harvard avenues and responded at 3:23 a.m., said Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman.
One of the teens was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Moccia said.
“The operator of the motor vehicle said he had a green light and went into the intersection when his vehicle was struck by the scooter,” Moccia said.
The driver of the car was not cited in the accident, he said.
Boston police are investigating.
