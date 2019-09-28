Montana is one of those places where the snow may arrive early, so seeing it in September isn’t necessarily unusual. However, with a forecast of up to four feet of snow in parts of the Rockies, this storm is historically significant.

But while New Englanders are basking in late-summer warmth, a snow storm is raging across Montana and has the potential to break long-standing records.

It’s been a glorious Saturday across Southern New England with temperatures exceeding 80 degrees along with tons of sunshine. The beautiful weather will continue for the rest of the weekend, although temperatures won’t stay as warm.

Heavy snow is forecast with up to 4 feet in portions of the Rockies. NOAA

Many trees still have their leaves in Montana, and the heavy, wet snow is going to create power outages and treacherous travel. Rain changed over to snow this morning in places like Great Falls, Helena, and Lewistown.

Heavy snow was falling in the higher elevations of Montana late Saturday morning. (RadarScope)

You have to go back far to find a storm that affected this region at this magnitude this early. I went into the database today to take a look at three-day snowfall totals. A storm in 1934 continues to be the benchmark for which Montanians measure early-season snow events. As a side note, something most people know by now is that weather like this isn’t climate. Therefore, early snow and cold is meaningless when evaluating climate change.

The other issue these early-season snowstorms can create is with cattle and other farm animals. These critters can get stuck in the heavy snow and it can be difficult for ranchers to get to them. There have been cases where animals are literally buried in the snow for several days and end up surviving but it is very stressful. In 2018, according to data from the Farm Service Agency, Montana ranchers lost more than 37,000 cattle due to weather-related causes.

Vehicle crashes have occurred on highways across Montana.

State Trooper Amanda Villa was reporting on accidents in Montana Saturday morning.

Back here at home the warm weather will continue through the middle part of next week. Temperatures will be cooler Sunday and Monday but then start to warm back up again Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, I see a change in the weather pattern and much cooler air is likely for the second half of next week and into next weekend.

Warmer air in the middle of next week is shunted south by much colder air from Canada. (COD Weather)

This doesn’t mean it’s going to snow. But what’s happening in Montana may be a preview of what we could see here in the coming months.