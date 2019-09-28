A 14-year-old boy found in possession of a loaded handgun was arrested on the playground at the Trotter School in Dorchester Friday night, Boston police said.
The boy, who is from Dorchester, was not identified because he is a juvenile. He was taken into custody after officers on patrol noticed a group of people that appeared to be smoking inside the school’s playground about 6:45 p.m., according to a police statement.
The officers talked to three of the them and “observed one of them to suddenly start breathing excessively, leaning forward as if to conceal an item inside of the front pocket of his sweatshirt,” according to the statement.
To identify what the boy was trying to hide, the officers asked him to stand up. The boy then attempted to flee but was immediately caught. The officers found a SCCY CPX-1 firearm, loaded with four rounds of live ammunition in the boy’s waistband, police said.
He is charged with illegal gun and ammunition charges and for carrying a loaded handgun. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.
