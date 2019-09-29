Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

The third ever sighting of a Bermuda petrel was recorded in Massachusetts. A brown booby, a white-faced storm-petrel, a Sabine’s gull, a south polar skua, and several black-capped petrels were also spotted. The most interesting rarities last week were a Wilson’s plover that showed up at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge on Plum Island and a sedge wren at Manomet Center for Conservation Science in Plymouth. Black skimmers continue to be unusually conspicuous last week. In addition to a Plum Island flock, there were small flocks at Plymouth Beach, Crane Beach in Essex, and Demarest Lloyd State Park in Dartmouth.