Firefighters were responding to a water rescue in the Charles River at 9:51 p.m. Sunday, according to a tweet from the Cambridge Fire Department and eyewitnesses near the scene.
The rescue was occurring near Gerrys Landing Road in Cambridge, officials said, which sits near Mount Auburn Hospital and the Cambridge Boat Club.
21:51 WATER RESCUE at GERRYS LANDING RD in #CambMA— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) September 30, 2019
Cambridge police and fire officials could not immediately be reached for further information.
