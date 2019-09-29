First responders were on scene at 100 Country Club Dr. in Halifax after a fire broke out there Sunday night, authorities said.
Halifax firefighters could not immediately provide any further information late Sunday.
The Hanson Fire Department was providing mutual aid at the scene, according to John Perry, a firefighter with that department. He said the fire had reached two alarms.
A tweet from the Hanson Firefighters Local 2713’s official Twitter account showed an engine at the scene, stating that it was a 3-alarm fire at Halifax Country Club.
Hanson Engine 3 and Tower 1 are on scene at Halifax Country Club for a 3rd Alarm Fire pic.twitter.com/WDj0T8yK3t— Hanson Firefighters (@hfd2713) September 30, 2019
No further information was immediately available.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.
Advertisement