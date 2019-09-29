Police have not released the man’s name or said what his connection was to the blue-and-white house at 21-23 Wyman St. across from the John F. Kennedy Elementary School. No other injuries were reported.

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross, who went to the scene, said the man had suffered “a fatal gunshot wound,” according to a recording released by police Sunday.

Police found a man dead on the second floor of a bed-and-breakfast in Jamaica Plain after a call for a domestic dispute turned into tense standoff with shots fired on Wyman Street Saturday night.

Gross said officers came to the home just after 10 p.m. Saturday for a domestic dispute call. Outside they found an armed man, who ran into the house and fired at them, Gross said. Officers retreated and blocked off the area, he said.

A while later, officers saw the man again in a second-floor window with a firearm, Gross said. He fired again, and an officer shot back. Officers then entered the house to evacuate the people who were still inside and found the man’s body, Gross said. He estimated between 15 and 20 people were inside the house.

“This was a tense standoff,” Gross said.

Gross said Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office was investigating the incident.

David Cohen of Brooklyn, N.Y., who was staying at the bed-and-breakfast with his family, said police officers were “amazing” as they evacuated his two children, ages 8 and 11.

“They were just sort of intuitive and kind,” he said.

Sarah Palmer, who lives next door, said she heard the initial gunshot and looked outside to see people running down the street.

Officers called out to the man, she said, telling him to come to the door, that they were not there to hurt him, that he hadn’t hit anyone with his gunfire.

She saw officers evacuate more and more people from the house, she said. Palmer said she kept waiting to see the man police were talking to.

“I didn’t realize he had been hurt until this morning,” she said.

Noelia Pagan, who lives next door on the other side of the house, said she went outside after hearing gunshots and an officer yelled for her to get away from the window.

Pagan said she was evacuated and taken to a Boston Police station with some other neighbors.

“They took us out that way, through the bushes and up Centre Street,” she said.

She got home about 5 a.m., but didn’t get to sleep much because family members kept calling to see if she was all right.

Pagan said she had concerns with the bed and breakfast -- people mistaking her home for it at all hours and blocking her car in the driveway.

After Saturday’s incident, she said it should be closed.

On Sunday morning, a few police officers stood in front of the house and yellow crime scene tape stretched across an entrance to the basement level at the front.

In June two men — Christian Green, 32, of New Bedford, and Jose M. Martinez, 34, of Boston — were killed on nearby Mozart Street, about a block away, on the other side of John F. Kennedy Elementary School.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.