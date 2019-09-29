LEWISTON, Maine — A Hollywood actor who created a bike-and-run fundraiser to support a cancer center wants to help more people who’re dealing with cancer in his home state.

Former ‘‘Grey’s Anatomy’’ star Patrick Dempsey was a force behind the Dempsey Center, created in 2008 in partnership with the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Dempsey and his sisters were inspired by their mother, Amanda, who later died from cancer in 2014.

Last year, the nonprofit separated from the hospital and merged with the Cancer Community Center in South Portland. Dempsey said there are plans to create a hospitality house for cancer patients and caregivers in Portland. Eventually, he hopes to open a new center in northern Maine.