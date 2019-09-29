A Middleborough man was killed after being ejected from a boat in Fall River Saturday evening, and authorities are still searching Mount Hope Bay for the man who was driving, officials said Sunday.
Brent Osborne, 42, was killed during the accident, during which the power boat he was in capsized after “hitting a large wave in the ocean at a high rate of speed” at about 5:34 p.m., according to the Coast Guard and a statement from the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
The Coast Guard continued to search Sunday for 35-year-old Marc Hanoud, of Berkley, who was driving the boat.
Another boater pulled Osborne out of the water and rushed him back to the dock near the Tipsy Seagull Pub, the statement said. He was then taken to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:05 p.m.
State Police troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office, Massachusetts Environmental Police, the Coast Guard, and Fall River police are investigating. No further information was immediately available.
