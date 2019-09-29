A Middleborough man was killed after being ejected from a boat in Fall River Saturday evening, and authorities are still searching Mount Hope Bay for the man who was driving, officials said Sunday.

Brent Osborne, 42, was killed during the accident, during which the power boat he was in capsized after “hitting a large wave in the ocean at a high rate of speed” at about 5:34 p.m., according to the Coast Guard and a statement from the Bristol County district attorney’s office.

The Coast Guard continued to search Sunday for 35-year-old Marc Hanoud, of Berkley, who was driving the boat.